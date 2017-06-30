Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04640

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kathy Flores

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kathy Flores, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Kathy Flores to Melissa C Flores, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 23 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kathy Flores

Kathy Flores

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017