NO. CV 2017 04640
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04640
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kathy Flores
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kathy Flores, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Kathy Flores to Melissa C Flores, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 23 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kathy Flores
Kathy Flores
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
0 comments