NO. CV 2017 04644
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04644
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Celina Serna
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Celina Serna, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Celina Serna to Sally Serna, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 23 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Celina Serna
Maria Celina Serna
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
