2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-04618

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Angelina Perea

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Angelina Perea, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Maria Angelina Perea to Angie M. Baca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angie M Baca

Angie M. Baca

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017