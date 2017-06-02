NO. D-202-CV-2017 03857
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03857
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sandra Irene Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Irene Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Sandra Irene Chavez to Sandra Michelle Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5th day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sandra Irene Chavez
Sandra Irene Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017
0 comments