NO. D-202-CV-2017 03859
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03859
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rebecca Ernestine Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebecca Ernestine Chavez, a resident of the City of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Rebecca Ernestine Chavez to Becci Chavez Martone, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 06 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rebecca Ernestine Chavez
Rebecca Ernestine Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017
