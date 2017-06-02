2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03859

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rebecca Ernestine Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebecca Ernestine Chavez, a resident of the City of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Rebecca Ernestine Chavez to Becci Chavez Martone, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 06 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rebecca Ernestine Chavez

Rebecca Ernestine Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017