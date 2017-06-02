2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 03870

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Carmelito Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carmelito Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Carmelito Martinez to Carmel O. Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carmelito Martinez

Carmelito Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2017