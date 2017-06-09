2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILL

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 04051

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nicholas Shane Larkin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicholas Shane Larkin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Nicholas Shane Larkin to Nicholas Sanjay Larkin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 19 day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nicholas Shane Larkin

Nicholas Shane Larkin

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017