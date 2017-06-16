NO. D-202-CV-2017 04223
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04223
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Genevieve Amalia Timberlake
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Genevieve A. Timberlake, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Genevieve Amalia Timberlake to Carson Ray Timberlake, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Genevieve A. Timberlake
Genevieve A. Timberlake
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017
0 comments