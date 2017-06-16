2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04223

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Genevieve Amalia Timberlake

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Genevieve A. Timberlake, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Genevieve Amalia Timberlake to Carson Ray Timberlake, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26 day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Genevieve A. Timberlake

Genevieve A. Timberlake

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017