NO. D-202-CV-2017 04226
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04226
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesseah Linda Maria Alvarez Givens, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens to Jesseah Linda Maria Alvarez Givens, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens
Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017
