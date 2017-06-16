Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04226

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesseah Linda Maria Alvarez Givens, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens to Jesseah Linda Maria Alvarez Givens, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens

Jesseah Linda Alvarez Givens

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017