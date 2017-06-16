NO. D-202-CV-2017 04253
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04253
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Al Morris
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Al Morris, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Al Morris to Thomas Al Morris, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 29 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Al Morris
Al Morris
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017
