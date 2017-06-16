2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04253

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Al Morris

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Al Morris, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Al Morris to Thomas Al Morris, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 29 day of August 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Al Morris

Al Morris

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2017