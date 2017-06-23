NO. D-202-CV-2017 04265
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04265
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alejandro Hill
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Samara Rae Betancourt
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alejandro Hill, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Samara Rae Betancourt to Sanaea Rogue Hill. This petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 19th day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:10 p.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alejandro Hill
Alejandro Hill
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017
0 comments