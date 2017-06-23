SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04265

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alejandro Hill

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Samara Rae Betancourt

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alejandro Hill, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Samara Rae Betancourt to Sanaea Rogue Hill. This petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 19th day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:10 p.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alejandro Hill

Alejandro Hill

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017