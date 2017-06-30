No. D-202-CV-2017-04378
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT, also known as
GINA ANN ARSENAULT, FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT, a resident of the
City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen
(14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT to GINA ANN ARSENAULT, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on August 21, 2017 @ 11:30 A.M., at the
Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
/s/ Cindy Molina
Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.
ROBERT D. GORMAN, P.A.
By: /s/ Robert D. Gorman
ROBERT D. GORMAN
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 25164
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-5442
rgorman@rdgormanlaw.com
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
