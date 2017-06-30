SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-04378

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT, also known as

GINA ANN ARSENAULT, FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT, a resident of the

City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen

(14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from VIRGINIA ANN ARSENAULT to GINA ANN ARSENAULT, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on August 21, 2017 @ 11:30 A.M., at the

Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

/s/ Cindy Molina

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.

ROBERT D. GORMAN, P.A.

By: /s/ Robert D. Gorman

ROBERT D. GORMAN

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 25164

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 243-5442

rgorman@rdgormanlaw.com

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017