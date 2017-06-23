STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

Cause No. D-202-CV-2017 04460

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION

FOR NAME CHANGE FOR LINDA ARAGON

a.k.a. Linda Baca, Erlinda Saragosa, Erlinda Odelia Maria Baca

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that, in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, the above captioned Petitioner, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, who is over the age of 14 years, has filed a Petition to Change her Birth Name from Erlinda Saragosa to Linda Baca and this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Bernalillo County Courthouse, New Mexico, at 10:45 a.m. on the 2nd day of August, 2017.

By: /s/ Linda Aragon

Respectfully submitted by:

Linda Aragon

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017