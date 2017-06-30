2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04656

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kenneth Zachary Guerin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kenneth Zachary Guerin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Kenneth Zachary Guerin to Zachary Kenneth Guerin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kenneth Zachary Guerin

Kenneth Zachary Guerin

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017