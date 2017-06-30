NO. D-202-CV-2017 04656
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04656
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kenneth Zachary Guerin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kenneth Zachary Guerin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Kenneth Zachary Guerin to Zachary Kenneth Guerin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kenneth Zachary Guerin
Kenneth Zachary Guerin
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
