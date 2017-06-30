2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 04660

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Mildred Cox

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Mildred Cox, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Mildred Cox to Mildred Mary Cox, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24th day of July 2017, at the hour of 12 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Mildred Cox

Mary Mildred Cox

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017