2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 04757

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Eusebio Abeyta AKA Joseph E. Abeyta

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Eusebio Abeyta, a resident of the City of Los Ranchoes, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jose Eusebio Abeyta to Joseph E Abeyta, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 10 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph E. Abeyta

Joseph E. Abeyta

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017