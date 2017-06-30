NO. D-202-CV 2017 04757
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 04757
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Eusebio Abeyta AKA Joseph E. Abeyta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Eusebio Abeyta, a resident of the City of Los Ranchoes, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jose Eusebio Abeyta to Joseph E Abeyta, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 10 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph E. Abeyta
Joseph E. Abeyta
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2017
