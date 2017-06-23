Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: JULY 12, 2017. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#60070 STOURAL, Tyler J., 5800 Eubank Blvd NE Apt 602, Albuquerque, NM 87111 flat screen TV, DVD’s, end tables, drawers, bed, bed frame, clothes, shelving, boxes, computer equipment

#10019 TRUJILLO, Adrienne N., 17985 E. Greenwood Dr. Apt #1313, Aurora, CO 80013 totes, boxes, lamp, recliner, step stool, shelving, stereo equipment

#11025 GURULE, Manuel F., 8517 Aspen NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 shelving, china cabinet, dresser, aquarium, chairs, computer equipment, boxes, telescope, trampoline, TV, rug

#12027 BYERS, Rich 6101 Osuna Ave NE Apt 27, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Storage bins, bags of clothes, gun case.

#19003 BABCOCK, Christopher R. 6800 Esther Ave NE , Albuquerque, NM 87109 boxes, wheelbarrow, DVD’s, computer equipment.

#22018 RIVERS, Dylan R., 10421 Manzanillo Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Car parts, tools, floor creeper.

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan, PO Box 92216, Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes of shoes, bedding, TV

