Notice of public sale

On August 16, 2017 at 8:30 am in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly Ave NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incured.

2012 Chevy Tahoe Vin # 1GNSKCE05CR116539

HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017