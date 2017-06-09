NOTICE OF SALE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

Notice to persons appearing to be the owners of unclaimed property. The following property, which is in the possession of the Albuquerque Police Department and which is no longer needed for any other public purpose, remains unclaimed and will be sold at a public sale pursuant to Sections 29-1-13, 29-1-14 and 29-1-15 N.M.S.A. 1978 or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use, unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s), five (5) days prior to the date of sale:

1. 21945 – 42, 2001 HONDA 2DR WHITE, VIN# 1HGEM21551L018222, New Mexico License, KAZ690, Purported Owner, SPEER, HELEN, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

2. 23456 – 43, 1992 DODGE 2DR RED, VIN #JB3XD54B9NY029664, New Mexico License, 14T-061428 (TEMP TAG), Purported Owner, PATTERSON MICHAEL.

3. 23891 – 191, 2001 CHEVY UT GRAY, VIN# 1GNDT13W112172145, New Mexico License, 068MSL, Purported Owner, BEGAY MELVIN P OR ANTHONY P.

4. 24028 – 243, 1988 MAZDA PK GRAY, VIN# JM2UF3136J0399651, Minnesota License, 267DVP, Purported Owner, DE-DIOS,EZEQUIEL RIVERA.

5. 24085 – 384, 2001 FORD PK RED, VIN# 1FTYR14U41TA12082, New Mexico License, 572PLZ, Purported Owner, CAMPOS LOUIS T OR LOUISE.

6. 24110 – 380, 2000 CHEVY UT GOLD, VIN# 3GNEC16T1YG204597, New Mexico License, LCL578, Purported Owners, ZAMORA JOSE JR, Purported Lien Holder, CHECK N GO.

7. 24296 – 147, 1986 GMC PK BLACK, VIN#1GTDT14R3G8523449, New Mexico License, NONE, Purported Owner, ATENCIO MARCUS.

8. 24305 – 253, 1995 PYMOUTH 4DR WHITE,E VIN# 3P3AA46K0ST555473, New Mexico License, MXJ699, Purported Owner, DEREK JAMES OR GLENDA DANN.

9. 24370 – 153, 2005 SATURN UT SILVER, VIN# 5GZCZ23D25S868461, New Mexico License, 959SRL, Purported Owner, BARRERA VICTOR M, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

10. 24390 – D/L, 2005 PONTIAC 4DR SILVER, VIN# 1G2NE52E65M215562, New Mexico License, 027SNL, Purported Owner, IGNACIO ERIC L.

11. 24420 – 16, 2000 BUICK 4DR GOLD, VIN#2G4WS52J4Y1222172, New Mexico License, NONE, Purported Owner, HERRERA-BARRIOS ANTONIA.

12. 24441 – 59, 2005 FORD 4DR GREEN, VIN#1FAFP53UX5A270913, New Mexico License, 462RXK, Purported Owner, WEAVER STEVEN T AND VOSS GERI A., Purported Lien Holder, JDB ACCEPTANCE CORP OF NM INC DBA CNAC.

13. 24453 – 60, 2000 CADILLAC 4DR RED, VIN#1G6KD54YXYU332674, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, BARRERAS THERESA OR BARRERAS JAC.

14. 24743 – 132, 1995 TOYOTA 4DR GOLD, VIN#JT2SK12E0S0325454, New Mexico License, MZL986, Purported Owner, ST GERMAIN DAVID, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

15. 24887 – 331, 1977 GMC PK BROWN, VIN# TCL447F731791, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, LOVATO PHILLIP.

16. 25028 – 62, 1995 OLDSMOBILE 4DR WHITE, VIN#1G3AJ55M3S6404873, New Mexico License, NHB751, Purported Owner, LOUIE LOPEZ OR LOUIE A.

17. 25141 – 110, 2004 CHEVY 4DR WHITE, VIN#1G1ND52F64M694595, New Mexico License, MWY772, Purported Owner, RUIZ THOMAS A.

18. 25152 – 78, 2004 DODGE 4DR SILVER, VIN#1B3EL36XX4N192119, New Mexico License, NJF780, Purported Owner, LUCERO ANGELA C, Purported Lien Holder, TITLEMAX OF NEW MEXICO.

19. 25163 – 267, 1999 INFINITI 4DR GOLD, VIN#JNKCA21A0XT759932, New Mexico License, 447RSK (WRONG PLATE), Purported Owner, ANTONIO WATAMO, Purported Lien Holder, TITLEMAX OF NM INC DBA TM.

20. 25305 – D/L, 2006 CHEVY 4DR MAROON, VIN# 2G1WC581269327535, New Mexico License, 449RBY, Purported Owner, VALDEZ JESUS J., Purported Lien Holder, ST GERTRUDES CREDIT UNION.

21. 25633 – 293, 2004 DODGE 4DR SILVER, VIN# 1B3ES56C54D608501, New Mexico License, LJA224, Purported Owner, BACHICHA LORETTA, Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

22. 25655 – 292, 1995 HONDA 2DR WHITE, VIN# 1HGEJ1232SL013559, New Mexico License, 554TGX, Purported Owner, ESTRADA MATTHEW.

23. 25706 – 121, 2003 OLDSMOBILE 4DR GOLD, VIN# 1G3NL52FX3C309814, New Mexico License, LXS200, Purported Owner, CORDOVA JUAN J.

24. 26066 – 376, 1998 DODGE 4C WHITE, VIN# 1B7HF13Z0WJ161274, New Mexico License, 39535US (WRONG PLATE), Purported Owner, ANDERSON JERRY R.

25. 260999 D/L, 1999 VOLKSWAGEN 4DR GREEN, VIN# 3VWRC29M2XM091504, New Mexico License, NNA935, Purported Owner, MARTINEZ ALFRED PAT.

26. 26126 – 270, 2003 FORD 4DR SILVER, VIN# 1FAFP55U43A208725, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, BRAZIEL ARNICIA.

27. 26301 – 180, 1999 BUICK 4DR MAROON, VIN# 2G4WS52M3X1630350, New Mexico License, 374SRX, Purported Owner, ORONA DIANA L., Purported Lien Holder, NEW MEXICO TITLE LOANS.

28. 26309 – 33, 1998 BUICK 4DR BLUE, VIN#1G4NJ52M9WC409584, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, JARAMILLO NATHAN R .

29. 25324 – 104, 2003 PONTIAC 4DR SILVER, VIN# 1G2NF52E03C169615, New Mexico License, NSB453, Purported Owner, FLORES LLUVIA S.

30. 26325 – 68, 2005 CHEVY UT GRAY, VIN#1GNES16S956103802, New Mexico License, NO PLATE, Purported Owner, GUSTAVO VALENZUELA-AVILES.

31. 26329 – 192, 2008 HONDA 2DR BLUE, VIN# 2HGFG12638H506315, New Mexico License JXM011, Purported Owner, PORTILLO DIEGO.

32. 26333 – 93, 1992 TOYOTA SUV RED, VIN# JT3VN39W0N8048658, New Mexico License 415RRN, Purported Owner, HOGUE TANYA.

33. 26345 – 209, 1997 PLYMOUTH 4DR WHITE, VIN# 3P3ES47CXVT526198, New Mexico License NO PLATE, Purported Owner, ZAMORA RUTH A /MOVSIVAIS MAYRA.

34. 26348 – 259, 1999 OLDSMOBILE 4DR WHITE, VIN# 1G3NL52T6XC396168, New Mexico License 16T-423822 (TEMP TAG), Purported Owner, JERRY HOEHNE.

35. 26354 – 133, 1995 EAGLE 4DR PURPLE, VIN# 2E3HD66F2SH512440, New Mexico License NZZ060, Purported Owner, BUSTOS ELIZABETHBOBBI.

The above-listed property will be sold at a public auction on August 26, 2017, at Manheim, 3411 Broadway Blvd. SE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning at 10:00 a.m., unless identified and claimed by the true owner(s) five (5) days prior to sale or if a public purpose is identified prior to the date of the sale, application will be made to the District Court ex parte to put the property to that public use. Any person possessing an interest in the above-described property may identify and claim such property by contacting Mr. Kyle Hibner, Assistant City Attorney, City Attorney’s Office at (505) 768-4500.

If proof of claim is not established to the holder’s satisfaction five (5) days prior to the date of sale, it will be sold and the true owner(s) will be divested of any right to the property and will be estopped from making any claim to the property.

HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2017