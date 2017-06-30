Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on July 19, 2017, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Arbogast, Chelsea

B56

105 Locke

Ruidoso, NM 88345

Bags of Clothes, Exercise Equipment, Children’s Toys, Misc. Items.

Becky Dougherty

B7

9713 Morrow NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Chairs, Desks, Picture Frames, Misc. Furniture and Boxes.

Hoelter, Rodney

B77

600 Locust St., #3D

Mt. Vernon, NY 10552

Exercise Bike, File Cabinet, Bedding, Wood, Misc. Boxes and Items

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Manuelito, Carole

D328

5800 Harper Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

T.V., Computer, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, and Items.

Nunn, Bryan

F466

1840 Britt St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Dresser, Shop Vac., Small Wood Heater/Stove, Misc. Tools and Items

Smith, Desiree

B41

5012 Inspiration Dr. SE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Smoker, Chest, Dresser, Baby Seat, Outdoor Gear, Fishing Poles, and Misc. Items.

HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 14, 2017