U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC)
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on July 19, 2017, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Arbogast, Chelsea
B56
105 Locke
Ruidoso, NM 88345
Bags of Clothes, Exercise Equipment, Children’s Toys, Misc. Items.
Becky Dougherty
B7
9713 Morrow NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Chairs, Desks, Picture Frames, Misc. Furniture and Boxes.
Hoelter, Rodney
B77
600 Locust St., #3D
Mt. Vernon, NY 10552
Exercise Bike, File Cabinet, Bedding, Wood, Misc. Boxes and Items
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Manuelito, Carole
D328
5800 Harper Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
T.V., Computer, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, and Items.
Nunn, Bryan
F466
1840 Britt St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Dresser, Shop Vac., Small Wood Heater/Stove, Misc. Tools and Items
Smith, Desiree
B41
5012 Inspiration Dr. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Smoker, Chest, Dresser, Baby Seat, Outdoor Gear, Fishing Poles, and Misc. Items.
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 14, 2017
