Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: JULY 13, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

I-41 ABREU, Janelle 3501 Ronda De Lechusas NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 sofa, dresser, boxes, end tables, chairs, coffee table, lamps.

I-69 APODACA, Stephen C 5316 Calle Nuestra NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 clothes, totes, boxes, bike, lamp, CD’s, stereo equipment.

J-62 ABEYTA, Cathy A 4105 9th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 BBQ grill, boxes, totes, holiday decorations.

J-75 SERNA, Gina M 503 Foothill Dr SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 coffee table, totes, boxes, chair, end tables, fan, clothes, tires.

K-18 NARANJO, Gina 5909 Los Riscos NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 desk, folding table, boxes, totes, trunk, dresser, kids toys.

L-17 LYONS, Mack JJ 9100 Benivades Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 sofa, chair, kids toys, dresser, bed, BBQ grill, luggage, car seat, microwave.

O-86 BARRAZA, Javier 757 98th SW ( #1 ) Albuquerque, NM 87121 sofa, love seat, baby crib, dresser, entertainment center, table, guitar, bookshelf, bed.

Q-19 ORTEGA, Dominic A 2818 Sol De Vida NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 refrigerator, table, boxes, stereo equipment, shelving, computer equipment, kids toys, heater, book shelf.

HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2017