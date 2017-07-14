TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday July 24, 2017 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

B-17 McKinstry, Mia. 13500 Skyline Rd NE E-6 ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 530.56

B-30 Montoya, Carl. 2809 Estrella Brilliante NW ABQ NM 87102. Rims, Ladder, Misc. $ 523.12

C-67 Ruane, Velma. 3600 4th St NW ABQ NM 87107. Tires, Furn., Misc. $ 585.56

C-81 Lopez, Adelina. 329 59th St NW ABQ NM 87105. Dresser, Misc. $ 528.12

C-85 Varela, Jacob. 13120 Wenonah Ave SE Apt. B ABQ NM 87123. Boxes, Tubs & Lots of Misc. $ 561.32

D-101 Burdette, Michael. 12899 Central Ave NE #323 ABQ NM 87123. Misc. $ 545.56

D-115 LeSage, Michelle. 5404 Montgomery NE #307-A ABQ NM 87109. Lots of Misc. $ 645.15

D-124 Perry, Robert. 3713 Mary Ellen St NE ABQ NM 87112. Washer/Dryer, Refrig., Speakers, Misc. $ 508.12

F-162 Lucero, Aaron. 1701 Algodones NE Apt D ABQ NM 87112. Lawnmowers, Yard equip., Lots of misc. $ 636.56

G-177 O’Brien, Francis. 715 Poplar St T or C NM 87107. Furn., Lamps, Lots of misc. $ 721.05

H-210 Michelet, Krystal. 13316 Panorama Lp NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 465.81

I-251 Stout, Darrell. 105 Texas SE ABQ NM 87108. Easel, Paint supplies, Misc. $ 344.46

I-257 Holland, Zane. 11009 Esmeralda Dr NW ABQ NM 87114. Misc. H.H. Goods. $ 427.45

I-263 Carmack, Tanya. PO Box 1603 Cedar Crest NM 87008. Camping equip., Lots of misc. $ 498.81

I-265 Leonard, Thomas. 1201 3rd NW ABQ NM 87102. Misc. $ 380.91

I-271 Barnes, Joshua. 1628 Kathryn Ave SE #25 ABQ NM 87108. Child’s bed, Lots of misc. $ 426.51

I-282 Lucero, Katrina. 105 Texas SE ABQ NM 87108. Misc. $ 471.87

I-283 Snyder, Sierra. 408 Dunes Ct SE Apt. C ABQ NM 87123. Suitcases, Boxes, Misc. $ 447.36

J-329 Davis, Terry. 344 Tennessee NE Apt. B ABQ NM 87108. Misc. H.H. Goods $ 823.60

N-432 O’Brien, Francis. 715 Poplar St T or C NM 87107. Tools, Pet carriers, File Cabinets, Misc. $ 721.05

N-435 Moya, Beverly. 1240 Kelso Ave grants NM 87020. Furn., Kids bikes, Lots of tubs & Misc. $ 1361.49

P-450 Romero, Ashley. 2711 Blake Rd SW ABQ NM 87105. Furn. & Lots of Misc. $ 625.56

P-452 Lopez, Ashley. 12508 Chico Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 667.56

P-455 Renner, Camielle. 3219 Lazy Day Dr SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn & Lots of Misc. $ 630.56

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, Manager

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017