On, September 29th, at 10:00am the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy storage charges incurred against same: Black 1974 Mercedes 450sl, 107 chassis, 2dr, VIN 10704412017652, no license plate, stored by Theresa Gallegos of Albuquerque, of which the last registered owner is unknown. The storage amount as of 7/11/17, 3050.46. Cash in hand at time of sale. Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus, 9320 San Pedro NE, Abq, NM (505)821-0442.

HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017