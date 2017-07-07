Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03945

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Catherine A. Torres

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine A. Torres, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Catherine A. Torres to Catherine A. Edwards, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 19th day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Catherine A. Torres

Catherine A. Torres

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017