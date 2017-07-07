NO. CV 2017 03945
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 03945
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Catherine A. Torres
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine A. Torres, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Catherine A. Torres to Catherine A. Edwards, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 19th day of July 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Catherine A. Torres
Catherine A. Torres
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017
