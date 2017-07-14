NO. CV 2017 04577
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04577
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Romero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Romero to Mary Karla Romero and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Romero
Mary Romero
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017
