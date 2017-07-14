2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04577

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Romero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Romero to Mary Karla Romero and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Romero

Mary Romero

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017