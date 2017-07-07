2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04908

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lauren Elizabeth Liaboe

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lauren Elizabeth Liaboe, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Lauren Elizabeth Liaboe to Lauren Elizabeth Reynolds, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the day of SEP 08 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lauren Liaboe

Lauren Liaboe

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017