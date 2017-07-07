NO. CV 2017 04940
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04940
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Linzie Grace Glover
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Linzie Grace Glover, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Linzie Grace Glover to Linzie Grace Ragsdale-Glover, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 4th day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Linzie Grace Glover
Linzie Grace Glover
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017
