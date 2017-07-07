Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 04940

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Linzie Grace Glover

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Linzie Grace Glover, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Linzie Grace Glover to Linzie Grace Ragsdale-Glover, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 4th day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Linzie Grace Glover

Linzie Grace Glover

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017