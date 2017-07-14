2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05088

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jessie Dominic Gabaldon

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessie Dominic Gabaldon, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Bernalillo District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jessie Dominic Gabaldon to Jessie Dominic Chavez and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 21st day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jessie Dominic Gabaldon

Jessie Dominic Gabaldon

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017