NO. CV 2017 05091
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05091
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Socarias Acosta Jr.
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Socarias Acosta Jr., a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Socarias Acosta Jr.
to Rodolfo Socarias Acosta, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 21st day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Socarias Acosta Jr.
Socarias Acosta Jr.
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017
