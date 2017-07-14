Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05091

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Socarias Acosta Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Socarias Acosta Jr., a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Socarias Acosta Jr.

to Rodolfo Socarias Acosta, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 21st day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Socarias Acosta Jr.

Socarias Acosta Jr.

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017