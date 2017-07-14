Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05093

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Laureano Antonio Cisneros

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laureano Antonio Cisneros, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Laureano Antonio Cisneros to Larry Cisneros, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8 day of September 2017, at the hour of 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Laureano Antonio Cisneros

Laureano Antonio Cisneros

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017