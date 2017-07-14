NO. CV 2017 05093
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05093
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laureano Antonio Cisneros
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laureano Antonio Cisneros, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Laureano Antonio Cisneros to Larry Cisneros, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8 day of September 2017, at the hour of 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laureano Antonio Cisneros
Laureano Antonio Cisneros
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017
