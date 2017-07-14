2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05095

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bertina Casaus

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vivian Bertina Casaus, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Bertina Casaus to Vivian Bertina Casaus, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 23rd day of August 2017, at the hour of 9:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vivian Bertina Casaus

Vivian Bertina Casaus

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017