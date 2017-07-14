SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05097

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ANSELMO MIRAMON ANAYA,

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anselmo Miramon Anaya, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Anselmo Miramon Anaya to Miramon Anaya, Jr and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 16 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anselmo Miramon Anaya

Anselmo Miramon Anaya

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017