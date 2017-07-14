NO. CV 2017 05097
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05097
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ANSELMO MIRAMON ANAYA,
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anselmo Miramon Anaya, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Anselmo Miramon Anaya to Miramon Anaya, Jr and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 16 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anselmo Miramon Anaya
Anselmo Miramon Anaya
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017
0 comments