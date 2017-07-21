Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05209

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Thomas Mickel Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thomas Mickel Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Thomas Mickel Chavez to Thomas Michael Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 15 day of August 2017, at the hour of 12:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Thomas Mickel Chavez

Thomas Mickel Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017