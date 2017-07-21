NO. CV 2017 05240
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05240
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joe Rascon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joe Rascon, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Joe Rascon to Jerry Joe Rascon, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 18th day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joe Rascon
Joe Rascon
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017
