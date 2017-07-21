NO. CV 2017 05244
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05244
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Elias Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Elias Baca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jose Elias Baca to Elias Jose Baca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 23RD day of AUGUST 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. COURTROOM 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Elias Baca
Jose Elias Baca
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017
0 comments