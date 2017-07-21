NO. CV 2017 05246
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05246
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lorenza Carmel Sedillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorenza Carmel Sedillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Lorenza Carmel Sedillo to Carmen Sedillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 23 day of AUGUST 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. COURTROOM 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lorenza Carmel Sedillo
Lorenza Carmel Sedillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017
