Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05246

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lorenza Carmel Sedillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorenza Carmel Sedillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Lorenza Carmel Sedillo to Carmen Sedillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 23 day of AUGUST 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. COURTROOM 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lorenza Carmel Sedillo

Lorenza Carmel Sedillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017