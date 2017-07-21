Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05253

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Francisca Angelina Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisca Angelina Gutierrez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Francisca Angelina Gutierrez to Frances Gutierrez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of Sept. 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Francisca Angelina Gutierrez

Francisca Angelina Gutierrez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017