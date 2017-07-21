Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05260

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jason Gilbert Archunde

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Gilbert Archunde, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Jason Gilbert Archunde to Jason Gilbert Leyba, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 24 day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jason Gilbert Archunde

Jason Gilbert Archunde

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017