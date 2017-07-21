NO. CV 2017 05260
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05260
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jason Gilbert Archunde
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Gilbert Archunde, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Jason Gilbert Archunde to Jason Gilbert Leyba, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 24 day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jason Gilbert Archunde
Jason Gilbert Archunde
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017
