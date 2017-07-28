NO. CV 2017 05394
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05394
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Diane Marie LeAnnais
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diane Marie LeAnnais, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Diane Marie LeAnnais to Dia Mar Le Madah, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of Sept. 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diane M. LeAnnais
Diane M. LeAnnais
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017
