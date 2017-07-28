SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05460

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JESUS GILBERTO VELA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JESUS GILBERTO VELA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from JESUS GILBERTO VELA to GILBERT JESUS VELA, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of Sept. 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the BERNALLILO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jesus Gilberto Vela

JESUS GILBERTO VELA

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017