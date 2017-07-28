NO. CV 2017 05460
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05460
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JESUS GILBERTO VELA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JESUS GILBERTO VELA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from JESUS GILBERTO VELA to GILBERT JESUS VELA, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of Sept. 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the BERNALLILO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jesus Gilberto Vela
JESUS GILBERTO VELA
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017
