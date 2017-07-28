NO. CV 2017 05462
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05462
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Francisca Maria Lujan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisca Maria Lujan, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Francisca Maria Lujan to Frances Marie Lujan, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 12th day of Sept. 2017, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Francisca Maria Lujan
Frances Maria Lujan
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017
