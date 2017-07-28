Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05469

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Julianita Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Julianita Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Julianita Sanchez to Julia Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 31st day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Julianita Sanchez

Maria Julianita Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017