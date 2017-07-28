NO. CV 2017 05470
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05470
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carlota Carter
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlota Carter, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Carlota Carter to Charlotte C. Carter, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 31 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carlota Carter
Carlota Carter
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017
