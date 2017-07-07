2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 04956

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alice Gloria Renee Griego

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Gloria Renee Griego, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Alice Gloria Renee Griego to Gloria Renee Griego, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10th day of August 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alice Gloria Renee Griego

Alice Gloria Renee Griego

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017