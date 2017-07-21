SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-05206

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

KATHERINE ROSE CASTILLO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

COMES NOW, Katherine Rose Castillo, A/K/A Katherine Rose Hicks, by and through Law Office of Ryan D. Baughman, LLC, by Ryan D. Baughman, and hereby respectfully submits this Notice of Petition to Change Name (Adult) in the above mentioned cause of action, and as grounds states the following:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Katherine Rose Castillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Katherine Rose Castillo to Katherine Rose Hicks and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge on the 29th day of August, 2017 at the hour of 1:20 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted,

LAW OFFICE OF RYAN D. BAUGHMAN, LLC

By: /s/ Ryan D. Baughman

Ryan D. Baughman, Esq.

5121 Masthead Street NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Tel: (505) 675-0732

ryan@nmlawoffice.com

Attorney for Petitioner

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017