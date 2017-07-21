No. D-202-CV-2017-05206
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-05206
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KATHERINE ROSE CASTILLO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
COMES NOW, Katherine Rose Castillo, A/K/A Katherine Rose Hicks, by and through Law Office of Ryan D. Baughman, LLC, by Ryan D. Baughman, and hereby respectfully submits this Notice of Petition to Change Name (Adult) in the above mentioned cause of action, and as grounds states the following:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Katherine Rose Castillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Katherine Rose Castillo to Katherine Rose Hicks and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge on the 29th day of August, 2017 at the hour of 1:20 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Courtroom 520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully Submitted,
LAW OFFICE OF RYAN D. BAUGHMAN, LLC
By: /s/ Ryan D. Baughman
Ryan D. Baughman, Esq.
5121 Masthead Street NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Tel: (505) 675-0732
ryan@nmlawoffice.com
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017
