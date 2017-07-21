2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 05245

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Harold William Klein, Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Harold William Klein, Jr., a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Harold William Klein, Jr. to Bill Klein, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 24 day of August 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Harold William Klein, Jr.

Harold William Klein, Jr.

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2017