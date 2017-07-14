Notice of Sale
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash, on www.selfstorageauctions.com.
Rebecca Callaway
7205 Kathleen St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Unit 25N
Briana Chavez
1205 Chelwook Pk Apt A
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 11N
John Jaramillo
PO Box24256
Abq., NM 87105
Unit T9
Mark Key
10505 Bellamah NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 54W
Mary Lovato
9716 Indian School NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 238 &29
Leonard Tartglia
3121 Lori Pl NE
Abq, NM 87111
Unit 12W
Kathryn Winter
8400 Menaul NE A 173
Abq, NM 87112
Unit226
Richard Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub, July 14, 21, 2017
Sentry Storage Legal Notice
This serves as official “Notice to Enforce Lien,” complete disposition of the following units and vehicle located at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507. Entire contents and vehicle will be disposed of on or after July 24 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507.
Unit 24-Contents belonging to Samantha Valdez 2808 Camino del Bosque Santa Fe NM 87507-including but not limited to furniture.
Unit 156-Contents belonging to Lorenzo Garcia Box 183 Santo Domingo NM 87052-including but not limited to furniture, clothing and television.
Unit 173-Contents belonging to Andrea Garcia 5999 Airport Rd #40 Santa Fe NM 87507-including but not limited to clothing.
2002 Green Subaru Legacy belonging to Thomas Zink 402 S. St. Francis Dr Santa Fe NM 87501-including but not limited to the vehicle and any belonging that may be therein.
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017
