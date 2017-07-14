Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on July 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash, on www.selfstorageauctions.com.

Rebecca Callaway

7205 Kathleen St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Unit 25N

Briana Chavez

1205 Chelwook Pk Apt A

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 11N

John Jaramillo

PO Box24256

Abq., NM 87105

Unit T9

Mark Key

10505 Bellamah NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 54W

Mary Lovato

9716 Indian School NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 238 &29

Leonard Tartglia

3121 Lori Pl NE

Abq, NM 87111

Unit 12W

Kathryn Winter

8400 Menaul NE A 173

Abq, NM 87112

Unit226

Richard Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub, July 14, 21, 2017

Sentry Storage Legal Notice

This serves as official “Notice to Enforce Lien,” complete disposition of the following units and vehicle located at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507. Entire contents and vehicle will be disposed of on or after July 24 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507.

Unit 24-Contents belonging to Samantha Valdez 2808 Camino del Bosque Santa Fe NM 87507-including but not limited to furniture.

Unit 156-Contents belonging to Lorenzo Garcia Box 183 Santo Domingo NM 87052-including but not limited to furniture, clothing and television.

Unit 173-Contents belonging to Andrea Garcia 5999 Airport Rd #40 Santa Fe NM 87507-including but not limited to clothing.

2002 Green Subaru Legacy belonging to Thomas Zink 402 S. St. Francis Dr Santa Fe NM 87501-including but not limited to the vehicle and any belonging that may be therein.

HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2017