NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On August 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

2008 Nissan Versa 4DR. VIN 3N1BC11E38L458181. NM license plate PDK849. Last known registered owner is Sarah N Cadena of Sandia Park, NM. In the amount of $1595.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017