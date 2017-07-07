Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 07-31-17 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 110 Joseph Garcia 9012 Stirrup CT SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Couches, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 239 Sandra Lovato 1504 Desert Breeze DR SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: living room furniture, bedroom furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 9415 Jenny CT SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Living room furniture, bedroom furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2017