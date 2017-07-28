Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.

Date: AUGUST 17, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self­ Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

G-26 HAYES-PEREA, Kathryn R. 10016 Ladrones SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 dresser, boxes/totes, beds, microwave, trunks, refrigerator.

H-06 GOFF, James H. P O Box 67531 Albuquerque, NM 87193 shelving, dolly, handicap scooter, boxes/totes, artwork. bench, ladders, golf clubs, dresser, table.

I-41 ABREU, Janelle 3501 Ronda De Lechusas NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 sofa, dresser, boxes, end tables, chairs, coffee table, lamps.

J-20 TRUJILLO, Leondro 6800 Paese Pl NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 bed, headboard, clothes, vacuum, bed frame, totes, kids toys.

K-49 SAIZ, Yolanda 605 Atrisco Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 BBQ grill, flat screen TV, refrigerator, sofa/loveseat, desk, dresser, trunks/totes/boxes, bike, recliner.

N-19 SCOTT, Michelle 7971 Kyle Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bed, entertainment center, stereo equipment, luggage, boxes/totes, shelving, exercise equipment, flat screen TV, chairs, end tables, lamps.

N-74 DAVENPORT, Dora 5324 Sunset Gardens Rd Albuquerque, NM 87105 washer/dryer, microwave, table, TV, dog kennel, chairs, curio cabinet, totes/boxes, dresser.

N-76 CORDERO, Jesse 6101 Sequoia Rd NW A-5 Albuquerque, NM 87120 coffee table, end table, boxes, stereo equipment.

O-79 NATEWA, Adrienne 901 Park Ave SW Apt. 107 Albuquerque, NM 87102 lawn tools, bed, totes/boxes, vacuum, stereo equipment, tools, storage bins, microwave.

O-86 BARRAZA, Javier 757 98th SW #29 Albuquerque, NM 87121 sofa, love seat, baby crib, dresser, entertainment center, table, guitar, bookshelf, bed.

O-108 BUCK, Cody C. 116 60th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 entertainment center, exercise equipment, shelving, tables, boxes/totes, chairs.

HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2017